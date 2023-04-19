Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lowered by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

