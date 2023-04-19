Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Trading 2.1% Higher

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.08. 24,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 447,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at $728,188.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,375 shares of company stock worth $177,069 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.