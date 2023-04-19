Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 38.1% in March

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Airbus stock remained flat at $35.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 129,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,458. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Airbus had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 43.08%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.

