Alera Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 87,163 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 177,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 82,578 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in United Microelectronics by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,459,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 819,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE UMC opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 31.24%. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

