Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE WM opened at $165.38 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average is $157.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.