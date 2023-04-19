Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is Herbst Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Herbst Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 3.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Herbst Group LLC owned 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. 248,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

