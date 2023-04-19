Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 69,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 809,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Further Reading

