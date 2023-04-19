Alpha Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.17. 101,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.