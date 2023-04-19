Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.97 and its 200 day moving average is $242.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $260.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

