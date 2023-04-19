Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Decreased by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 0.6% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after buying an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after buying an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Altria Group by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. 1,909,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,138,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

