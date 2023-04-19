Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Up 43.8% in March

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 667,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Amdocs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Amdocs by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Amdocs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

See Also

