American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,436 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $49,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $164.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.