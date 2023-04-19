America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Up 18.7% in March

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 705,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 1.6 %

CRMT stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 118,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,086. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $526.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $127.05.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after acquiring an additional 143,209 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 64,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 73,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

