Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Ameriprise Financial worth $45,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.20.
AMP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.41. 49,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,085. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.66.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
