Analysts Set Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target at $4.66

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBLA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Price Performance

Taboola.com stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $724.42 million, a P/E ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.51. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $371.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.37 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,607,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,293 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.