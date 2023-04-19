Analyzing dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) & Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for dELiA*s and Dingdong (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $5.05, suggesting a potential upside of 29.49%.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares dELiA*s and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) -3.43% -248.85% -8.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares dELiA*s and Dingdong (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) $3.58 billion 0.26 -$118.07 million ($0.58) -6.72

dELiA*s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman).

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

