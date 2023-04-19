Analyzing TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.4% of TPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A -14.23% 1.18% TPG N/A 22.07% 8.05%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG 0 10 3 0 2.23

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for East Resources Acquisition and TPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TPG has a consensus price target of $35.69, indicating a potential upside of 18.54%. Given TPG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and TPG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A $15.84 million N/A N/A TPG $2.00 billion 4.65 -$56.24 million ($0.20) -150.54

East Resources Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TPG.

Summary

TPG beats East Resources Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

