AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Update

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,300 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGO stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

