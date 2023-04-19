Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as low as C$0.52. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 54,350 shares traded.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.