APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

APA has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect APA to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

APA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. APA has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis grew its holdings in APA by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in APA by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in APA by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

APA Company Profile



APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

