Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,693. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 38,845 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 988,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after buying an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

