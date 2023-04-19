Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Applied UV Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUVI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 188,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Applied UV Company Profile
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
