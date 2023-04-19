Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Applied UV Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 188,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Applied UV

Applied UV Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

