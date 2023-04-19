Arbitrum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.97 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00005300 BTC on major exchanges. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $1.50 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.66360192 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $1,566,391,414.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

