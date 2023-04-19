ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Down 12.2% in March

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,461,000 after acquiring an additional 60,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ArcBest by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,617,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in ArcBest by 5.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,875,000 after buying an additional 37,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

