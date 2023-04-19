Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,589,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 1,900,631 shares.The stock last traded at $2.06 and had previously closed at $2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 38,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $110,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 513,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,778. 30.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

