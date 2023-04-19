ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 24,468 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 166.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth $76,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. 726,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,238. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.