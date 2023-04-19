ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,704 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.85% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $49,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 204,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 262,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,596. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

