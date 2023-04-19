ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 348,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,183. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $122.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

