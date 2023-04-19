ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 398.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,572 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $25.48. 1,940,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,903,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

