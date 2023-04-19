ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.99. 1,000,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,382. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

