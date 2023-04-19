ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7,640.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 76.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 911.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after buying an additional 544,736 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.66. 2,693,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.45. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $99.31.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

