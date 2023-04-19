ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 190 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded down $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $225.19. 440,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,713. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.35.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.