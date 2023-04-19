ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,937,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $138.84. 42,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,095. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $164.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average of $138.66.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

