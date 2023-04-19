ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 782 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.54. The company had a trading volume of 752,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,578. The company has a market capitalization of $167.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

