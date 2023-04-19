Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTE opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Artemis Strategic Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTE. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

