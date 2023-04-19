Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,548 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.