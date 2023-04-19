Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 80,608 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 80,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,739 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 390.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $37,440.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 357,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,686. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

