Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,558 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $299.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac



Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

