Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

