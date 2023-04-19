Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:DE opened at $396.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.03. The stock has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
