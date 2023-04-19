AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 363,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,817.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

ASAAF stock opened at C$29.79 on Wednesday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of C$29.79 and a 12 month high of C$31.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.77.

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others. It offers double sided standard, metal core, and copper inlay PCBs; multilayer standard, high frequency/low loss, and thick copper PCBs; high density interconnect (HDI) Microvia PCBs; HDI any-layer PCBs; flexible, semi-flexible, rigid-flexible, and HDI rigid flex PCBs; integrated circuit substrates; and insulated metallic substrates PCBs, as well as related services.

