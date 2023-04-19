Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 661,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on AY. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 323.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 103,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 541,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -701.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,450.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

