AtonRa Partners Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 38,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TNDM opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

