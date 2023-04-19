AtonRa Partners Reduces Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

AtonRa Partners reduced its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Lantheus were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 435.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,828.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,401 shares of company stock valued at $17,634,950. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

