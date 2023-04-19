Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.72. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 238,002 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atossa Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 930,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

