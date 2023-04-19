Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF) Announces GBX 1.23 Dividend

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:ROOF opened at GBX 86.20 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £129.30 million and a PE ratio of -2,846.67. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 75.93 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 111.80 ($1.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Juliet Davenport acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £10,010 ($12,387.08). 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC invests in a diversified portfolio of onsite renewable energy assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

