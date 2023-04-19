AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,033 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 56,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,289,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,155,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.