Auto Prop Reit (APR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 15th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$20.90 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Featured Stories

