Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK stock opened at $197.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

