Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Autosports Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Autosports Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.88.

Get Autosports Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autosports Group

In other news, insider Nicholas(Nick) Pagent bought 50,000 shares of Autosports Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of A$108,000.00 ($72,483.22). Corporate insiders own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About Autosports Group

Autosports Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicle retailing business in Australia. The company sells new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distributes finance and insurance products; and provides motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autosports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autosports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.